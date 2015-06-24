(Updates with further details on case, not guilty plea)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 24 A Turkish man has been
extradited to the United States to face charges he organized
three cyberattacks that resulted in $55 million in losses to the
global financial system, U.S. authorities announced on
Wednesday.
Prosecutors called Ercan Findikoglu, 33, the mastermind
behind an organization whose hacks resulted in stolen debit card
data being distributed worldwide and used to make fraudulent ATM
withdrawals.
Findikoglu pleaded not guilty during a hearing in federal
court in Brooklyn, New York, after being extradited on Tuesday
from Germany, where he was arrested in December 2013, the U.S.
Justice Department said.
An indictment unsealed on Wednesday charged Findikoglu, who
authorities say went by the online aliases "Segate" and
"Predator," with 18 counts including computer intrusion
conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering.
Findikoglu's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors said Findikoglu and others hacked into the
computer networks of at least three credit and debit card
payment processors: Fidelity National Information Services
Inc, ElectraCard Services, now owned by MasterCard
Inc, and enStage.
Once tapped into those networks, Findikoglu targeted Visa
and MasterCard prepaid debit cards that the processors serviced
and caused the cards' account balances to be dramatically
increased to allow large excess withdrawals, prosecutors said.
Authorities said a group managed by Findikoglu then
disseminated the stolen debit card information to heads of
"cashing crews" around the world who in turn conducted tens of
thousands of fraudulent ATM withdrawals.
A February 2011 operation targeting cards issued by JPMorgan
Chase & Co and used by the American Red Cross to provide
relief to disaster victims saw $10 million withdrawn globally,
prosecutors said.
A second operation compromised cards issued by National Bank
of Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, resulting in $5
million in losses in December 2012, court documents said.
In the biggest heist, hackers compromised cards issued by
Bank Muscat in Oman, allowing crews operating in 24 countries to
execute 36,000 transactions over a two-day period in February
2013 and withdraw $40 million from ATMs, prosecutors said.
A New York cashing crew alone withdrew $2.8 million in the
2012 and 2013 operations, authorities said. Thirteen of the
crew's members have pleaded guilty.
In exchange, Findikoglu and other high-ranking members of
the scheme received proceeds in various forms, including by wire
transfer, electronic currency or personal deliveries of cash,
prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Findikoglu, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 13-0440.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)