NEW YORK Nov 24 A hacker who once advertised
having access to user account information for websites like
Facebook and Twitter has been linked through a
Russian email address to the theft of a record 1.2 billion
Internet credentials, the FBI said in court documents.
That hacker, known as "mr.grey," was identified based on
data from a cybsecurity firm that announced in August 2014 that
it had determined an alleged Russian crime ring was responsible
for stealing information from more than 420,000 websites, the
documents said.
The papers, made public last week by a federal court in
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provide a window into the Federal Bureau
of Investigation's probe of what would amount to the largest
collection of stolen user names and passwords.
The court papers were filed in support of a search warrant
the FBI sought in December 2014 and that was executed a month
later related to email records.
The FBI investigation was prompted by last year's
announcement by Milwaukee-based cybersecurity firm Hold Security
that it obtained information that a Russian hacker group it
dubbed CyberVor had stolen the 1.2 billion credentials and more
than 500 million email addresses.
The FBI subsequently found lists of domain names and
utilities that investigators believe were used to send spam, the
documents said.
The FBI also discovered an email address registered in 2010
contained in the spam utilities for a "mistergrey," documents
show.
A search of Russian hacking forums by the FBI found posts by
a "mr.grey," who in November 2011 wrote that if anyone wanted
account information for users of Facebook, Twitter and
Russian-based social network VK, he could locate the records.
Alex Holden, Hold Security's chief information security
officer, told Reuters this message indicated mr.grey likely
operated or had access to a database that amassed stolen data
from computers via malware and viruses.
Facebook and Twitter declined comment. The FBI declined to
comment, and U.S. Justice Department had no immediate comment.
The probe appears to be distinct from another investigation
linked to Hold Security's reported discovery that 420,000
websites, including one for a JPMorgan Chase & Co
corporate event, were targeted by the Russian hackers.
In a case spilling out of the discovery of the JPMorgan
breach, U.S. prosecutors this month charged three men with
engaging in a cyber-criminal enterprise that stole personal
information from more than 100 million people.
Prosecutors accused two Israelis, Gery Shalon and Ziv
Orenstein, and one American, Joshua Samuel Aaron, of being
involved in a variety of schemes fueled by hacking JPMorgan and
11 other companies.
An indictment in Atlanta federal court against Shalon and
Aaron names as a defendant an unidentified hacker believed to be
in Russia.
