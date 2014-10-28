(Corrects first name of spokesman to Nick, from Mick, in
paragraph 6)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Cyber intrusions and other
data breaches put the personal records of 18.5 million
Californians, nearly half the state's population, at risk in
2013, a seven-fold increase over the year before, the state
attorney general reported on Tuesday.
The number of data breaches reported by companies and
government entities increased 28 percent, from 131 in 2012 to
167 last year, more than half of them, or 53 percent, caused by
cyber incursions such as computer hacking and malware, the
report said.
The physical loss or theft of laptops and other devices
containing unencrypted personal information accounted for 26
percent of the reported breaches last year, while the rest
stemmed from unintentional errors and deliberate misuse.
The number of California residents whose personal
information was compromised by breaches in data climbed sharply,
from about 2.5 million in 2012 to roughly 18.5 million last
year, the report said.
The bulk of that increase came from massive cyber intrusions
of two large retail chains in 2013, Target Corp and
LivingSocial, each of which compromised the personal data of 7.5
million Californians, according to the study.
Preliminary figures comparing the first 10 months of this
year with the same period of 2013 show a 30 percent increase,
pointing to a steady three-year trend suggesting the problem is
on the rise, attorney general's office spokesman Nick Pacilio
said.
Other high-profile retail breaches reported last year
include those of hardware giant Home Depot Inc, art
supply chain Michaels Stores Inc and department store
chain Neiman Marcus.
The first annual report on statewide data breaches in
California was issued by Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2012.
"Data breaches pose a serious threat to the privacy,
finances and personal security of California consumers," Harris
said in a statement, adding that the key to improved security
lies in the greater use of encryption.
Harris urged consumers to scrutinize their bank and credit
card accounts for suspicious transactions and to change both
their passwords and user IDs in the event that a breach occurs.
Data breaches likely expose the personal information of more
consumers in California, the most populous U.S. state, than in
others, but state-to-state comparisons are difficult because
California has by far the nation's strictest reporting
requirements, Pacilio said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)