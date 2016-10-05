CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The FBI has arrested a contractor for the National Security Agency and is probing whether he stole and disclosed highly classified computer "source code" developed to hack into the networks of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and other U.S. adversaries, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
According to the Times, the contractor, who was arrested in recent weeks, worked for the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton just as former contractor Edward Snowden did, although the information stolen in this latest incident differs from Snowden's breach disclosed in 2013. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.