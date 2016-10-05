(In 2nd paragraph, removes name of Justice Dept official and corrects source for Martin's employer to the New York Times)

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a court complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

The Justice Department identified the man as Harold Thomas Martin, 51, and said he worked as a government contractor. The New York Times said he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of metadata by the National Security Agency. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jim Finkle and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)