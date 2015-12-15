Dec 15 Three men were arrested on Monday for
engaging in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming scheme that
targeted personal information of 60 million people including
Comcast customers, U.S. prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Timothy Livingston, 30, Tomasz Chmielarz, 32, and Devin
McArthur, 27, were named in an indictment filed in federal court
in Newark, New Jersey that charged them with conspiracy to
commit fraud and related activity among other offenses.
Prosecutors said Livingston, a Boca Raton, Florida,
resident, was the leader of a series of computer hacking and
illegal spamming schemes that targeted multiple companies and
generated illegal profits exceeding $2 million.
The three men were arrested at their respective residences
on Tuesday morning, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman
in New Jersey said.
Michael Koribanics, Chmielarz's lawyer, said his client
would plead not guilty at a court hearing on Tuesday. A lawyer
for Livingston did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, and an attorney for McArthur could not be identified.
Prosecutors said Livingston, who owned a spam company called
"A Whole Lot of Nothing LLC," hired Chmielarz of Rutherford, New
Jersey to author hacking tools and other programs that
facilitated the hacking and spamming schemes.
Among the companies they targeted was a Pennsylvania-based
telecommunications company that employed McArthur, a resident of
Ellicott City, Maryland, who installed hacking tools in company
networks to gain access to records for 50 million people,
prosecutors said.
The company was not identified by name in court papers. But
McArthur's LinkedIn page says he worked at Comcast Corp
during the period in question. A Comcast spokeswoman
had no immediate comment.
Livingston and Chmielarz also compromised tens of thousands
of peoples' email accounts, including customers of a New York
telecommunications company, which they then used to send spam,
the indictment said.
Other companies targeted in the schemes included a New
York-based technology and consulting company whose website was
compromised and a Texas-based credit monitoring firm that was
hacked, the indictment said.
In the case of the unnamed credit monitoring firm, the
indictment said Livingston paid Chmielarz to write a program to
steal a database containing 10 million records.
When law enforcement seized Livingston's computer in July,
they discovered a database with 7 million of that company's
records, the indictment said.
