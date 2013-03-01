By Joseph Menn and Jim Finkle
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 U.S. House Intelligence
Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said on Friday negotiations with
the White House on a new cybersecurity bill have resumed, and
the two sides are not "that far apart" after making progress
this week.
The Michigan Republican told Reuters that both sides are
"very close" on agreeing about the roles that the Department of
Homeland Security and other government agencies would play to
better defend against cyber attacks.
They are also negotiating ways to minimize the transfer and
use of personal information from companies to the government,
Rogers said. No written drafts have been exchanged, the talks
are informal and no deal is imminent, a committee staffer said.
In a joint interview with the senior Democrat on his
committee, Dutch Ruppersberger, Rogers said the talks have been
aided by increasing concerns about the costs of cyber attacks.
"What helped is that The New York Times, Washington Post and
Wall Street Journal were all hacked and they talked about it
publicly," Rogers said. "It is starting to raise awareness. I
can feel movement."
Though thousands of important companies have been losing
data to hackers in China and elsewhere for a decade, the number
of companies publicly admitting such breaches has been growing.
Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook
confirmed attacks in a recent campaign.
Rogers said both sides of the talks and an expanding part of
the public understand that the likelihood of a devastating
destructive attack is growing as the list of cyber powers
lengthens to include actors like Iran.
He said he had "a high degree of confidence" that Iran was
behind the August 2012 attack on Saudi Aramco that crippled some
30,000 PCs.
He also blamed Iran for a campaign against banks in recent
months with what are known as denial-of-service attacks, which
have disrupted access to some websites, and he said more
intrusive or destructive hacking could follow.
"That's a probing action," said Rogers, who is privvy to
classified intelligence reports. "We know it's not the best they
have to offer.
"You have this non-rational actor that has the capability to
cause chaos to people's networks and could be economically
destructive."
The joint bill by Rogers and Ruppersberger emphasizes
sharing threat information among companies and the government.
It passed the Republican-dominated House last year, but failed
in the Democrat-controlled Senate after administration
objections.
The White House wants a more comprehensive bill that also
sets minimum security standards for vitally important companies.
But Ruppersberger said last month's executive order on that
issue eased some pressure to include such provisions.
A second gulf between the parties has been over the personal
information on customers and users that would be turned over to
the government.
The current House bill would give broad protection from
lawsuits to companies that surrender user data believed to be
related to "threats" to their networks to DHS, which could then
share it with intelligence agencies that could use it for other
national security matters.
But Rogers said the personal information was not essential.
"Candidly, you don't need a lot of personal information to fight
the threat," he said, adding that details of new malicious
software was essential.
Ruppersberger, of Maryland, said companies complained that
they had no way to "minimize" personal information attached to
"millions of conversations" and that they were working through
that issue in the White House talks.
Their comments follow an interview with White House
cybersecurity policy adviser Michael Daniel on Monday at the
same RSA conference, the largest annual gathering of security
professionals.
Daniel told Reuters then that the administration would
identify its goals for a new law within two months.
Only after a law passes to shore up defense, the House
members said, can the country focus on building support among
allies to confront economic espionage from China and others.