NEW YORK, June 23 The leader of a group called BlackShades was sentenced to 4-3/4 years in a U.S. prison on Tuesday for distributing software that authorities say was used to hack into half a million computers worldwide.

Alex Yucel, a 25-year-old Swede, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan, after pleading guilty in February to distribution of malicious software.

U.S. prosecutors had sought up to 7-1/2 years in prison for Yucel, who was arrested in November 2013 in Moldova and later extradited to the United States. They said he ran the BlackShades organization under the alias "marjinz" and acted as its primary software engineer. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)