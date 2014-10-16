(Adds Chinese comment)
BOSTON Oct 15 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation said on Wednesday that hackers it believes to be
backed by the Chinese government have recently launched attacks
on U.S. companies.
The "flash" warning to businesses described tools and
techniques used by the hackers and asked companies to contact
federal authorities if they believe they are the victims of such
attacks.
The document said the agency recently obtained information
regarding "a group of Chinese government affiliated cyber actors
who routinely steal high-value information from U.S. commercial
and government networks through cyber espionage."
FBI spokesman Josh Campbell confirmed via email that the FBI
had released the document, which was obtained by Reuters and
described specific mitigation steps that companies should take
following attacks.
"The FBI has recently observed online intrusions that we
attribute to Chinese government affiliated actors," he
said. "Private sector security firms have also identified
similar intrusions and have released defensive information
related to those intrusions."
The Chinese embassy in Washington fired back by asking "the
U.S. side to stop this kind of unfounded accusation," echoing
past responses to U.S. allegations of government-backed cyber
security breaches.
"I'm not aware of the investigation by the U.S. FBI,"
Chinese embassy spokesman Geng Shuang said. "Judging from past
experience, conclusions of this kind of investigations are
usually lacking in provable facts and hard evidence."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle)