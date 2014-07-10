July 9 Chinese hackers broke into the computer
networks of the United States government agency that keeps the
personal information of all federal employees in March, the New
York Times reported, citing senior U.S. officials.
The hackers appeared to be targeting files on tens of
thousands of employees who have applied for top-secret security
clearances, the newspaper said. (nyti.ms/1mL8sRb)
The hackers gained access to some of the databases of the
Office of Personnel Management before federal authorities
detected the threat and blocked them from the network, the
newspaper said.
It was not yet clear how far the hackers penetrated the
agency's systems, in which applicants for security clearances
list their foreign contacts, previous jobs and personal
information like past drug use.
Tensions are high between China and the United States.
The United States recently charged five Chinese military
officers, accusing them of hacking into American companies to
steal trade secrets. China showed its anger over the allegations
by shutting down a bilateral working group on cyber security.
On Wednesday, China and the United States began annual talks
in Beijing, called the Strategic and Economic Dialogue, expected
to focus on cyber-security, maritime disputes, the Chinese
currency and an investment treaty.
