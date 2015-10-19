CIA Director John Brennan speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl/Files

WASHINGTON The FBI and the Secret Service are investigating reports that CIA Director John Brennan's personal email had been hacked, although no classified information had been accessed, CNN said.

The New York Post reported on Monday that a high school student claimed to have hacked into Brennan's private AOL account and the Comcast account of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

The hacker told the Post Brennan's private account contained sensitive files including his 47-page application for top-secret security clearance.

The CIA does not believe any classified information was compromised, according to CNN.

The teenager said he accessed Johnson's account and also listened to his voicemails, the newspaper reported.

“We are aware of the media report, however as a matter of policy, we do not comment on the secretary’s personal security,” a DHS spokesman said.

According to the Post, the hacker described himself as an American high school student who is not Muslim and was motivated by opposition to U.S. foreign policy and support for Palestine.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

