WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The CIA has withdrawn a
number of its personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing
following two massive cyber attacks involving U.S. government
employee records, according to the Washington Post.
Citing current and former U.S. officials "who spoke on the
condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter," the
newspaper said the CIA took the steps because the hack of U.S.
Office of Personnel Management records this year could have
enabled the Chinese to identify the intelligence agency's
employees.
U.S. officials have privately pointed to China as the source
of the OPM attacks but have not publicly declared who was behind
them. Although no evidence has emerged that the stolen data has
been abused, U.S. officials have said they are concerned about
potential counterintelligence problems.
Officials told the Washington Post that China could compare
OPM records, which include details on State Department
employees, to a list of embassy workers and figure out who could
be a potential CIA employee by process of elimination.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, and the
CIA, or Central Intelligence Agency, declined to comment to the
Post.
The newspaper report, posted late Tuesday, comes as Director
of National Intelligence James Clapper on Tuesday expressed
skepticism about the recent U.S.-China cyber agreement announced
last week.
The OPM breach was discovered this spring and affected
security clearance records dating back many years.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)