WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Chinese cyber espionage
continues to target a "broad spectrum of U.S. interests,"
including national security information, sensitive economic data
and intellectual property, the U.S. Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper said on Thursday.
"Although China is an advanced cyber actor in terms of
capabilities, Chinese hackers are often able to gain access to
their targets without having to resort to using advanced
capabilities," Clapper told the House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee.
He said improved U.S. cyber security would
complicate Chinese cyber espionage "by addressing the less
sophisticated threats and raising the cost and risk if China
persists," according to a written statement Clapper provided to
the committee.
Clapper said the risk of a "catastrophic attack from any
particular actor is remote at this time" but that he foresees
continued "low-to-moderate level cyber attacks" that could
undermine U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.
