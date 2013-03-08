(Corrects to clarify the identical House of Representative
measure died in the Senate, not House)
By Alina Selyukh and Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, March 7 As the White House and
congressional lawmakers resume talks on legislation to improve
U.S. defenses against cyber-attacks, Homeland Security Secretary
Janet Napolitano on Thursday signaled that disagreements remain
over a House cybersecurity bill, which she called insufficient.
In 2012, identical legislation passed the House of
Representatives but died in Democrat-controlled Senate after
President Barack Obama threatened to veto it, saying the bill
did not have adequate safeguards for privacy and
confidentiality, among other things.
Obama signed an executive order in February designed to make
it easier for the government to warn private companies of
cyberthreats and to set up a system of voluntary cybersecurity
standards - a contentious subject for the industry that helped
kill broader Democratic legislation last year.
House intelligence committee Chairman Mike Rogers of
Michigan reintroduced his bill last month. He recently said his
team and the White House were "not that far apart" in the
renewed talks about the bill, which focuses on better sharing of
information among companies and the government.
The White House has sought a more comprehensive piece of
legislation that would also set minimum security standards for
critical companies, such as utilities, and provide better
protection for private information that may be turned over to
the government.
On Thursday, at a hearing on Obama's recently signed
cybersecurity executive order, Democratic Senator Jay
Rockefeller of West Virginia asked Napolitano whether a bill
focusing on information sharing without addressing security
standards would be sufficient.
"No," Napolitano answered, further adding: "In terms of the
House bill, even in the information sharing area, I think there
were some deficiencies in it."
She reiterated some of the concerns the White House voiced
about the House bill last year, including the information
monitoring power being given to the National Security Agency,
which is part of the Defense Department.
Patrick Gallagher of National Institute of Standards and
Technology was tasked with setting voluntary minimum standards
in the executive order. He reiterated the hope for good
cooperation with the private sector in drafting such standards.
"Cybersecurity doesn't lend itself to simple solutions," he
said at the joint hearing by the Senate's Homeland Security and
Commerce committees. "Even with information sharing, when you're
going to provide threat information to the private sector, they
have to have the capacity to act on that information."
(Reporting by Deborah Charles and Alina Selyukh; Editing by
Stacey Joyce)