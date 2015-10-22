WASHINGTON Oct 22 A long-delayed bill that
would make it easier for corporations to share information about
cyber attacks with each other or the government without fear of
lawsuits advanced in the U.S. Senate with strong support from
members of both parties on Thursday.
Dozens of industry and business groups, including the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, back the Cybersecurity Information Sharing
Act (CISA), saying it would help encourage companies and the
government to share information that might help thwart
high-profile cyber attacks.
But many privacy activists and a few lawmakers, including
Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden,
vehemently oppose it. Several big tech companies also have come
out against the measure, arguing that it fails to protect users'
privacy and does too little to prevent cyber attacks.
"The bill would grant legal immunity to companies who in
sharing information actually violate your privacy," Paul said in
the Senate shortly after the procedural vote of 83 to 14, well
above the 60 "yes" votes needed to move ahead.
The Senate began debating amendments to the measure, which
is on track to pass next week.
The House of Representatives passed its version of CISA in
April with strong support from Republicans and Democrats.
Any version of CISA passed by the Senate would have to be
reconciled with the House bill before it could be sent to the
White House for President Barack Obama to sign into law.
A source close to the White House said the administration
would applaud CISA's passage and push for revisions as it was
being reconciled with the House bill.
Those would enhance the privacy protections in the Senate
bill and make clear that the National Security Agency could not
get information directly from companies and also reduce the
major liability exemptions for over-sharing contained in the
House bill, the source said.
(Additional reporting by Joe Menn in San Francisco; editing by
Grant McCool)