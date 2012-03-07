WASHINGTON, March 7 Top U.S. officials are
set to push for tougher cyber-security measures to protect the
nation's water, electrical and telecommunications grid at a
closed-door meeting with senators on Wednesday evening,
congressional and White House staffers said.
Briefers including White House national security adviser
John Brennan and FBI Director Robert Mueller will guide senators
through a simulated cyber attack that damages New York City's
electrical grid during a heat wave.
The National Security Agency also will be involved, a
staffer said.
"The classified scenario is intended to provide all senators
with an appreciation for new legislative authorities that would
help the U.S. government prevent and more quickly respond to
cyber attacks," said White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden.
One bill under consideration - which is backed by Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid and has some Republican support -
could require upgrades for critical infrastructure overseen by
the Department of Homeland Security.
That bill is aimed at identifying security shortfalls for
critical U.S. infrastructure.
Another - backed by Senator John McCain and largely
supported by other Republicans - would require federal
contractors to inform the government about cyber threats and
make it easier for government regulators and corporations to
communicate about threats. But it would not affect critical
infrastructure.
There has been widespread and growing concern about
incursions into U.S. networks by hackers looking to steal
everything from state secrets to credit card numbers.
Victims have included defense contractors like Lockheed
Martin Corp, Web search leader Google Inc,
Citigroup bank and exchange operator Nasdaq OMX.
Politicians have not been immune. In 2008 hackers targeted
President Barack Obama's and McCain's presidential campaigns.
But companies have lobbied hard to head off any regulation.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, lawmakers are
considering legislation that overlaps with the Senate measures
on some points but steers clear of requirements.
In December the House Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence approved a bill that would expand a pilot Pentagon
program for sharing classified and sensitive threat information
with defense contractors and their Internet service providers.