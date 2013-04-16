By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 16 The White House on Tuesday
threatened to veto a House of Representatives bill aimed at
improving U.S. cybersecurity, citing among other things concerns
about privacy protections.
In a repeat of last year's events, the Obama administration
issued a new veto threat on the cybersecurity bill co-authored
by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, saying it
needed to better protect private information and gave too much
liability protection to companies.
"The Administration still seeks additional improvements and
if the bill, as currently crafted, were presented to the
president, his senior advisors would recommend that he veto the
bill," the statement of administration policy said on Tuesday.
The House is expected to vote on the bill later this week.
To try to gain support of the White House and in an effort
to appease concerns of civil liberties groups, Intelligence
Committee leaders made some changes to the wording of the bill,
which is very similar to a bill passed by the House in 2012 that
focused on helping companies and the U.S. government share
information on cyber threats.
Changes this year include a provision preventing companies
from using information they receive for anything but
cybersecurity purposes. It also includes added roles for privacy
and civil liberties oversight.
"The Committee adopted several amendments to (the bill) in a
good faith effort to incorporate some of the administration's
important substantive concerns. However (it) ... still does not
address these fundamental priorities adequately," said Caitlin
Hayden, a National Security Council spokeswoman.
In 2012, legislation authored by Rogers and Democrat Dutch
Ruppersberger passed the House but died in the
Democratic-controlled Senate after President Barack Obama
similarly threatened to veto it.
The White House has sought a more comprehensive piece of
legislation that would also set minimum security standards for
critical companies.
Michelle Richardson of the American Civil Liberties Union on
Tuesday called the veto threat "completely justified" and said
it did not bode well for the bill's future in the Senate.
Rogers' office did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Deborah Charles; Editing by
Todd Eastham)