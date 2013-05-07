* Aimed at combating "greatest transfer of wealth in
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, May 7 A group of senior U.S.
Republican and Democratic senators proposed a new law on Tuesday
to combat computer espionage and the theft of valuable
commercial data from U.S. companies.
The four powerful senators - Democrats Carl Levin and Jay
Rockefeller and Republicans John McCain and Tom Coburn - joined
together to launch the Deter Cyber Theft Act.
The proposed law aims to combat the theft of intellectual
property from U.S. companies, which spend billions in research
and development only to be targeted by foreign firms and
countries that illegally access their data and use it to compete
against them.
General Keith Alexander, head of the U.S. National Security
Agency and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, has called the
growing problem the "greatest transfer of wealth in history."
China is accused of being the biggest culprit in theft
attempts against U.S. companies. American lawmakers have said
U.S. companies suffered estimated losses in 2012 of more than
$300 billion due to trade-secret theft, much of it due to
Chinese cyber espionage.
Levin, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the
new law would help protect American businesses and innovation.
"We need to call out those who are responsible for cyber
theft and empower the president to hit the thieves where it
hurts most - in their wallets, by blocking imports of products
or from companies that benefit from this theft," Levin said in a
statement.
McCain, a powerful voice in the Senate on armed services and
foreign affairs issues, said the bill would give President
Barack Obama authority to target those who try to benefit from
cyber crime.
A divided U.S. Congress has not approved much legislation in
recent years, given a string of partisan fiscal battles.
But with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle
acknowledging that cyber security is a rising concern, this
bipartisan measure - sponsored by leading senators - will likely
draw plenty of interest.
A senior Democratic aide described cyber security as a "huge
priority," for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
The proposed act would require the Director of National
Intelligence to compile an annual report that includes a list of
nations that engage in economic or industrial espionage in
cyberspace against U.S. firms or individuals. It would include a
priority watch list of the worst offenders.
The report would also include a list of U.S. technologies
targeted by the espionage, details of what had been stolen and a
list of items produced using the stolen information.
The DNI's report would also list countries that had
benefited from the theft and the action taken by the U.S.
government to combat cyber espionage.
Under the proposed law, the president would be required to
block imports of products containing stolen U.S. technology or
products made by state-owned enterprises of nations on the DNI's
priority watch list that are similar to items identified as
being made using stolen technology.
