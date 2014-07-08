July 8 The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee
approved a bill on Tuesday to encourage companies to exchange
information with the government on hacking attempts and
cybersecurity threats, officials said.
Despite concerns by some that the measure does not do enough
to protect privacy, the committee voted 12-3 to advance the
measure authored by its chairwoman, Dianne Feinstein, a
California Democrat, and Vice Chairman Saxby Chambliss, a
Georgia Republican, their offices said.
Experts see the bill as the best chance for the current
congress to pass some type of legislation to encourage better
cooperation between the government and private companies to
boost the cyber defenses of critical industries.
"Cyber attacks present the greatest threat to our national
and economic security today, and the magnitude of the threat is
growing," Feinstein said in a statement. "This bill is an
important step toward curbing these dangerous cyber attacks."
U.S. lawmakers have been considering for months legislation
to help private companies better communicate about security
breaches and cyber threats. However, comprehensive cyber bills
have been delayed by spats over liability and concerns about
privacy, especially following the leak of information about
government surveillance programs by former contractor Edward
Snowden.
The Senate bill still faces hurdles before becoming law. It
must be approved by the full Senate and reconciled with similar
legislation that passed the House of Representatives in April.
SUPPORT IN THE HOUSE
However, there are already signs that the measure has
bipartisan support in the House. The Republican chairman and top
Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee issued a statement
on Tuesday backing the measure and urging the full Senate to
vote quickly.
"We are confident that the House and the Senate will quickly
come together to address this urgent threat and craft a final
bill that secures our networks and protects privacy and civil
liberties," Michigan Republican Mike Rogers and Maryland
Democrat Dutch Ruppersberger said in a statement.
Among other things, the bill by Feinstein and Chambliss
would authorize companies and individuals to monitor their own
and consenting customers' networks for hacking and voluntarily
share cyber threat data, stripped of personally identifiable
information, with the government and each other for
cybersecurity purposes.
The legislation also directs the U.S. director of national
intelligence to increase the amount of information the
government shares with private firms and the Department of
Homeland Security to set up and manage a data sharing portal.
The measure would also offer liability protections to
companies that appropriately monitor their networks or share
cyber threat data and limit the government's ability to use data
it receives.
Some privacy advocates have opposed giving companies
liability protections, worried about abuses of consumer data
both by the private sector and the government.
Democratic Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Mark Udall of
Colorado, both members of the intelligence committee, said after
the vote that they had opposed the bill because they felt it did
not include sufficient privacy protections.
