PITTSBURGH Aug 17 A hacker charged with helping
to break into least 77,000 computers through the online hacking
forum Darkode pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court,
prosecutors said.
Eric Crocker, 39, of Binghamton, New York, was among 12
people charged in July when the international hacking forum was
dismantled by U.S. authorities working with law enforcement
around the world.
Crocker, who went by the online moniker "Phastman," pleaded
guilty to one count of violating the CAN-SPAM Act, a federal law
on violations of Internet communication, the U.S. Attorney's
Office in Pittsburgh said in a statement.
Prosecutors said Crocker used a hacking tool called Facebook
Spreader to break into protected computers.
Crocker and other Darkode hackers would then sell access to
affected computers to people seeking to send out commercial
messages. They were periodically paid between $200 and $300 for
every 10,000 active computer infections.
Crocker faces up to three years in prison, a fine of
$250,000, or both, the statement said. Sentencing is set for
Nov. 23.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney's
Office in Pittsburgh led the investigation into Darkode.
