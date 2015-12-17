By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Companies would have to
disclose publicly whether they have anyone on their board who is
a "cyber security expert" under legislation introduced in the
U.S. Senate on Thursday.
The outlook for approval of this proposal was unclear, but
it comes at a time of growing concern in Congress about damaging
computer hacks that have hit companies such as Target,
Anthem Insurance Companies Inc and Home Depot.
The measure, from Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine
and Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, would require
the disclosure in companies' filings with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
It would not require companies to take any action beyond
disclosure. Companies lacking a cyber security expert would have
to explain themselves and say what other steps they are taking
to improve their cyber security.
The bill would require the SEC and the National Institute of
Standards and Technology to provide guidance on the minimum
qualifications for what is considered a cyber security expert.
A separate cyber security proposal was tucked into a massive
federal spending bill released on Wednesday.
That measure aims to cajole the private sector into sharing
more cyber threat data with the government by expanding company
liability protections, an arrangement intended to improve hack
detection and prevention.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)