WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Hackers who stole security
clearance data on millions of Defense Department and other U.S.
government employees got away with about 5.6 million fingerprint
records, some 4.5 million more than initially reported, the
government said on Wednesday.
During an ongoing analysis of the data breach, the estimated
number of people who had fingerprint records stolen rose from
1.1 million to about 5.6 million, the Office of Personnel
Management said in a statement.
OPM has estimated a total of 21.5 million people had their
Social Security identification numbers and other sensitive
information stolen in the hacking incident earlier this spring.
The discovery of additional missing fingerprints did not affect
that overall total, it said.
U.S. officials have privately blamed the breach on Chinese
government hackers, but they have avoided saying so publicly.
Officials also have said no evidence has surfaced yet suggesting
the stolen data has been abused, though they fear the theft
could present counterintelligence problems.
OPM said in its statement the discovery of additional stolen
fingerprints came as officials from OPM and the Defense
Department were analyzing data affected by the incident.
During that process, officials "identified archived records
containing additional fingerprint data not previously analyzed,"
increasing the estimated number of people who had fingerprint
data stolen, the OPM statement said.
OPM downplayed the danger of stolen fingerprint records,
saying the ability to misuse the data is currently limited. But
it acknowledged the threat could increase over time as
technology evolves.
"Therefore, an interagency working group with expertise in
this area ... will review the potential ways adversaries could
misuse fingerprint data now and in the future," it said.
The group includes members of the intelligence community as
well as the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the
Pentagon.
"If, in the future, new means are developed to misuse the
fingerprint data, the government will provide additional
information to individuals whose fingerprints may have been
stolen in this breach," OPM said.
The Defense Department and OPM are working together to begin
mailing notifications to the people whose information was
stolen, the OPM statement said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Andrew Hay)