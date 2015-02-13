By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 13 A Latvian man pleaded not
guilty on Friday to U.S. charges stemming from his alleged role
in an international cybercrime ring behind a virus that infected
more than a million computers worldwide.
Deniss Calovskis, 29, entered the plea in federal court in
Manhattan a day after being extradited from Latvia to face
charges that he wrote some of the computer code that made the
so-called Gozi virus so effective.
U.S. authorities have called the virus one of the most
financially destructive in history, infecting at least 40,000
computers in the United States alone, including more than 160
NASA computers.
Prosecutors say it was used to access personal bank account
information and steal millions of dollars from customer accounts
globally.
An indictment against Calovskis was unsealed in January 2013
when prosecutors announced separate charges against Nikita
Kuzmin, a Russian whom they say created the virus, and Mihai
Ionut Paunescu, a Romanian who allegedly ran a service that
enabled its distribution.
Prosecutors say Calovskis, who resided in Riga, Latvia, was
hired to develop a computer code that altered how banks'
websites appeared in order to trick victims into divulging
personal information.
Calovskis has been charged with engaging in a conspiracy to
commit bank fraud, access device fraud, computer intrusion, wire
fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 67 years in
prison.
Kuzmin pleaded guilty in May 2011 and has been cooperating
with the investigation. Pauneschu was arrested in Romania in
December 2012, but he has yet to appear in U.S. court to face
charges.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)