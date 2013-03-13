* FBI, Secret Service investigate data breach on website
* Hillary Clinton, Ashton Kutcher among those targeted
* Equifax: reports obtained through annualcreditreport.com
WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday that U.S. authorities are investigating whether
hackers unearthed and posted online financial information that
belongs to first lady Michelle Obama and a variety of
celebrities like Beyonce and Jay-Z.
"We should not be surprised that if we've got hackers that
want to dig in and have a lot of resources, that they can access
this information," Obama told ABC News. "Again, not sure how
accurate but ... you've got websites out there that tell
people's credit card info. That's how sophisticated they are."
The FBI and other U.S. agencies said they were investigating
a website that posted financial and personal information about
Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, other government
figures and celebrities.
Some of the information was fraudulently obtained via a
commonly used website for consumer credit reports, according to
credit monitoring firm Equifax Inc, which said it was
launching its own internal investigation.
It was unclear how much of the data, which first appeared on
the website www.exposed.su on Monday, was accurate or who posted
it.
The site listed Social Security numbers, telephone numbers,
addresses and credit reports purportedly belonging to 18
prominent Americans. At least some of the telephone numbers were
inaccurate.
The website, whose first page portrayed a mysterious-looking
woman wearing heavy eye make-up with one finger over her lips,
was still accessible on Tuesday although some links relating to
individuals could not be opened.
Others listed on the page included FBI Director Robert
Mueller, Attorney General Eric Holder, former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, actors
Ashton Kutcher and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and property mogul
Donald Trump.
Asked about the posting on Michelle Obama, Secret Service
spokesman George Ogilvie said: "We are investigating the matter.
Due to the ongoing investigation we can't comment any further."
A Justice Department spokeswoman said the FBI was investigating.
Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Sara Faden said
the department was also looking into the matter but said
celebrities would have to file a police report to get their
entry investigated.
It was not clear how many, if any, celebrities had filed a
report. Faden said the entry of information purportedly on
Police Chief Beck was being investigated.
Equifax, one of three main U.S. credit monitoring companies,
said the information for four of the high-profile individuals
was accessed through annualcreditreport.com, a shared website
also used by rivals TransUnion Corp and Experian PLC
. It did not name the four individuals.
The company's initial investigation found that the
perpetrators had personal information on certain individuals
that allowed them to pass authentication steps, company
spokesman Timothy Klein said.
"The fraudsters would have had to have a lot of information
... this is pretty detailed stuff," he said. Those responsible
for the breach would have had to know about mortgages, car
loans, or other credit accounts to get the reports, he added.
'DOXING'
Social Security numbers, home addresses and other personal
information can be used for identity theft or other illegitimate
purposes such as stalking.
Equifax said it was working to fix the problem, which Klein
said involved the credentials used by the free public service
website that allows consumers to pick which of the three credit
monitoring companies' reports they want.
"We are actually taking the necessary steps to further
improve and tighten the credentialing process," Klein said.
Six reports from Equifax were linked on www.exposed.su as of
Tuesday afternoon and were for rapper Jay-Z, Holder,
Schwarzenegger, Beck, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and
reality TV star Kris Jenner.
Experian said it froze the credit files of those "victimized
by this malicious attack" and was investigating what information
may have been compromised.
It said its own systems had not been hacked. But it said in
a statement: "Criminals accessed personal credential information
through various outside sources, which provided them with
sufficient information to illegally access a limited number of
individual reports from some US credit reporting agencies."
TransUnion said its systems had not been compromised.
Representatives for Experian did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The phone number given for Biden on the website turned out
to be that of a store in Delaware, and one given for Kutcher was
for a New York City accounting firm, raising questions about how
much of the other information posted was accurate.
FBI spokeswoman Jenny Shearer said the website under
investigation was an example of "doxing" in which someone
creates a Web page with a list of personal information about a
target.
"What we've seen on the website is an example of doxing,
with pretty high-profile individuals, celebrities and public
figures," Shearer said. "(It) doesn't mean it's true," she
added.
Publicists for several of the celebrities named on the
website and contacted by Reuters declined to comment.