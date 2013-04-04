WASHINGTON, April 4 The Secret Service said on
Thursday it was investigating the claim that new Director Julia
Pierson's personal information had been hacked and published on
a website, another in a string of such incidents against top
officials including first lady Michelle Obama and CIA Director
John Brennan.
The information on the website included a Social Security
number, phone numbers, and a credit report that includes
accounts with The Home Depot, Sears, and Macy's.
It was unclear how much of the data that appeared on
www.exposed.re was accurate or who posted it. The website
appeared to have information about other government officials
and celebrities that had been published online previously at
another Internet address, www.exposed.su.
"We are investigating and we are aware of the matter," a
Secret Service spokesman said without commenting further.
Pierson was sworn into office on March 27 and is the first
woman to head the agency which protects the president.
An FBI spokeswoman said "we're aware of the reports" but she
would not say whether the FBI was investigating them.
The Internet domain country code for the island of Reunion
is .re, while .su was the domain code for the Soviet Union.
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Jackie Frank)