By Jeff Mason
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 President Barack Obama
will meet with chief executive officers on Friday at a summit in
Silicon Valley held by the White House that aims to build
support for beefing up cybersecurity laws in the wake of massive
hacks at Target Corp, Sony Corp and Anthem Inc
.
Obama will make the case that the private sector and
government need to do more to share data about cyber threats in
a speech before a crowd of more than 1,000 people from
corporations as well as privacy and civil liberties advocates.
"By getting this right, businesses and people around the
world will continue to want to store data with American
companies, do business with American retailers, bank with
American firms and carry around American smartphones and other
devices," Jeff Zients, director of the White House National
Economic Council, told reporters.
Obama will give a speech at 11:20 a.m. PST (1820 GMT).
He will also meet privately with a small group of business
leaders, part of an effort to mend fences with tech companies
still angry over damage to their businesses when government
surveillance practices were exposed by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Upset about the lack of reforms to those practices, the CEOS
of Google Inc, Facebook Inc and Yahoo Inc
are not attending the Stanford conference. But Apple
Inc's chief executive, Tim Cook, will give an address.
A long roster of other CEOs will attend, including those
from Bank of America, American International Group
and Visa.
Obama is set to sign an executive order aimed at encouraging
companies to share more cyber threat data with the government
and each other.
And he will urge Congress to pass legislation that would
offer liability protection to companies sharing cyber threat
data.
"I think a lot of companies are still uneasy about jumping
into the debate now," said Michael Gottlieb, a former associate
White House counsel for Obama.
"Unless more work is done to give a lot of these companies
greater comfort, they may not be as enthusiastic about
supporting those bills, so you may not get the level of
Republican support that you need as a result," said Gottlieb,
who now specializes in data privacy and cybersecurity law at
Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP in Washington, D.C.
On the flip side, privacy and consumer rights advocates want
to make sure companies are held accountable for data breaches
that could have been averted, Gottlieb noted.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Menn, Jim Finkle and Warren
Strobel; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Leslie Adler)