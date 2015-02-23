(Corrects paragraph 4 to spies had figured out how to embed spy
software)
By Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The head of the National
Security Agency refused to comment on Monday on reports that the
U.S. government implants spyware on computer hard drives for
surveillance purposes, saying "we fully comply with the law."
U.S. Navy Admiral Michael Rogers was responding to reports
that the NSA had embedded spyware in computers on a vast scale
and that along with its British counterpart, had hacked into the
world's biggest manufacturer of cellphone SIM cards.
"Clearly I'm not going to get into the specifics of
allegations. But the point I would make is, we fully comply with
the law," Rogers said at a Washington forum sponsored by the New
America think-tank.
The Moscow-based security software maker Kaspersky Lab said
last week that spies had figured out how to embed spy software
deep within hard drives by Western Digital, Seagate, Toshiba and
other top manufacturers, giving the agency the means to
eavesdrop on a majority of the world's computers. Former NSA
operatives told Reuters the agency was behind the campaign.
Another report, based on documents provided by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden and published by the Intercept site,
said the U.S. agency and its British counterpart hacked into
Gemalto, which produces SIM cards. That would
potentially allow intelligence agencies to monitor the calls,
texts and emails of billions of people, the report said.

Rogers, whose agency has come under intense scrutiny since
2013 when Snowden exposed details of its widespread surveillance
programs, said: "I am not going to chase every allegation out
there. I don't have time."
Even as he declined comment on the reports of aggressive NSA
operations, Rogers argued that U.S. intelligence, along with law
enforcement agencies, needs the legal means to break strong
encryption increasingly built into operating systems such as
those of Apple or Google.
"Most of the debate that I've seen has been, 'It's all or
nothing. It's either total encryption or no encryption at all,'"
Rogers said.
If a specific phone is being used to commit a crime or
threaten national security, "can't there be a legal framework
for how we access that?" he asked.
