WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. counterintelligence chief Bill Evanina said on Wednesday he is skeptical that China has followed through on recent promises to curb spying on the United States.

Evanina told a briefing that he has seen "no indication" from the U.S. private sector "that anything has changed" in the extent of Chinese espionage against the United States.

He said 90 percent of private sector and government data systems intrusions are enabled by "spear-phishing," adding that spear-phishing played a role in the massive hack of security clearance data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, writing by Eric Beech, editing by David Alexander)