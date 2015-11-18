(Adds details on China and counterintelligence strategy plan)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. counterintelligence
chief Bill Evanina said on Wednesday he was skeptical China had
followed through on recent promises to curb spying on the United
States.
Evanina told a briefing that he had seen "no indication"
from the U.S. private sector "that anything has changed" in the
extent of Chinese espionage on the United States.
He said 90 percent of private sector and government data
systems intrusions are enabled by "spear-phishing," adding that
spear-phishing played a role in the massive hack of security
clearance data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management
(OPM).
He said, however, he was unaware of any evidence that any
parties had so far tried to use personal data hacked from OPM
for nefarious purposes. U.S. investigators have privately
attributed the OPM hack to Chinese government operatives.
Evanina's comments come ahead of planned ministerial-level
talks between the United States and China on Dec. 1-2 to discuss
an anti-hacking accord brokered between the two nations in
September.
That agreement, reached during Chinese President Xi
Jinping's official state visit to Washington, included promises
that neither country would knowingly carry out hacking for
commercial advantages.
Earlier this week, the G-20 pledged to comply with a similar
set of cybersecurity rules barring commercial espionage.
Evanina heads a branch of the U.S. National Intelligence
Director's Office called the National Counterintelligence and
Security Center, which on Wednesday published a 2016 "National
Counterintelligence Strategy" plan.
He said the plan was the first U.S. counterintelligence
report to outline measures for dealing with threats and
vulnerabilities created by the proliferation of computer
databanks and smartphone technology.
Evanina said that over the last two years, the U.S.
government has recognized that foreign intelligence services
have greatly expanded their efforts to target and collect
personal data on Americans, as well as information on the
operations of critical U.S. infrastructure, including power and
water delivery systems and financial data networks.
Evanina specifically accused the Chinese of having stolen
technology from U.S. industry, including technology for
producing glass insulation, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),
drone aircraft, wind and solar power generation, hydraulic
fracking and oil fracking.
He said that when his agency recently polled American
companies on their experiences with foreign espionage, 50
percent of the 138 companies which responded said they had
already been targeted by foreign spies, and 90 percent of those
espionage attempts involved China.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Alexander and
Sandra Maler)