WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. critical infrastructure
- which ranges from telecommunications to water to energy
supplies - is not well prepared to handle a destructive
cyberattack, the top U.S. general in charge of cybersecurity
said on Wednesday.
National Security Agency chief General Keith Alexander,
making his first public appearance since revelations surfaced
last week about U.S. telephone and internet surveillance
efforts, made the comments in a statement prepared for testimony
before Congress.
"On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being strongly defended,
our critical infrastructure's preparedness to withstand a
destructive cyberattack is about a three based on my
experience," Alexander, also in charge of the U.S. military's
Cyber Command, wrote in the statement prepared for the Senate
Appropriations Committee for a hearing on cybersecurity.
Alexander said the United States has been and continues to
be a target of cyberattacks by foreign nations.
About 90 percent of the nation's critical infrastructure is
owned by the private sector, and therefore is not under the
control of the U.S. government or military.
While he made no mention of the leaks about NSA surveillance
programs, Alexander said it was vital to have a strong Defense
Department role in cyberspace in light of what he called real
and growing threats.
"While we feel confident that most foreign leaders believe
that a devastating attack on the critical infrastructure and
population of the United States by cyber means would elicit a
prompt and proportionate response, it is possible, however, that
some regime or cyber actor could misjudge the impact and the
certainty of our resolve," he said.
Alexander told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit last month
that the United States was increasingly vulnerable to attacks
like those that destroyed data on tens of thousands of computers
in Saudi Arabia and South Korea in the past year.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles)