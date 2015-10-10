Oct 10 President Barack Obama's administration
has backed away from seeking legislation that would give U.S.
law enforcement agencies access to individuals' encrypted
messages, the White House said on Saturday.
"We are actively engaged with private companies to ensure
they understand the public safety and national security risks
that result from malicious actors' use of their encrypted
products and services," said White House spokesman Mark Stroh.
"However, the administration is not seeking legislation at this
time."
Stroh reiterated comments by Federal Bureau of Investigation
Director James Comey, who in testifying before a Senate
committee on Thursday said the administration would not seek a
bill allowing it to crack into encrypted information.
"Changing forms of Internet communication and the use of
encryption are posing real challenges to the FBI's ability to
fulfill its public safety and national security missions," Comey
warned.
The tech industry, through groups representing the likes of
Apple Inc, Google Inc, Facebook Inc,
IBM and Microsoft Corp, this year resisted any
administration moves to weaken increasingly sophisticated
encryption systems designed to protect consumers' privacy.
The decision to back away from a law that would have
companies turn over encrypted information to the federal
government came from fears that the information would then be
vulnerable to hackers, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Recently, hackers have breached federal computer systems for
the Office of Personnel Management and the Internal Revenue
Service and stolen personal data of federal employees and some
U.S. taxpayers.
