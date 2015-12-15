By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 15 Companies that share cyber
data with the U.S. government in its fight against hackers would
get broadened legal immunity, under a precedent-setting proposal
likely to become part of a major spending bill being developed
in Congress, sources close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.
If added to the $1.15 trillion spending package, the
cyber-security proposal would amount to the first serious
attempt by Congress to combat the rising threat of debilitating
hacks from foreign nation-states and malicious actors that have
hit a growing number of businesses and government agencies in
recent years.
The spending bill must be approved within days to keep the
U.S. government from shutting down and lawmakers were scrambling
to attach a host of non-spending related policy riders to the
fast-moving measure.
No agreement on the cyber immunity proposal has been
finalized, sources cautioned. (reut.rs/1QqsJKz)
The proposal would broaden protections from privacy lawsuits
to companies that voluntarily share cyber-threat data with the
government through the Department of Homeland Security. That
kind of data includes IP addresses and routing information that
could be useful in spotting or blocking malicious intrusions and
is meant to be scrubbed of personally identifiable information
under the legislation.
Privacy advocates and some technology experts have said that
more information sharing could mean more government surveillance
by the National Security Agency and other spying agencies.
Information-sharing legislation has languished in Congress
for years, but different versions easily passed both the Senate
and House earlier this year. (reut.rs/1O3i1Ty)
According to an undated Obama administration memo seen by
Reuters, the White House has been urging Congress to adopt
language excluding "unnecessary prohibition" on direct sharing
of data with the NSA or other military or intelligence agencies.
Some accused the administration of lobbying for changes to
the legislation inconsistent with prior public statements.
The administration declined to comment on the specifics of
congressional negotiations, but a senior official said the White
House was hopeful lawmakers would "send cybersecurity
legislation to the president's desk as soon as possible."
