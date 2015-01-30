NEW YORK Jan 30 A former information technology
employee at the defunct digital currency exchange Liberty
Reserve was sentenced on Friday to three years in a U.S. prison
for his role in concealing what authorities described as a
massive money laundering business for criminals worldwide.
Maxim Chukharev, 28, will likely serve approximately 10
months, with good behavior, after receiving credit for 10 months
in a Costa Rican jail and 10 months in U.S. custody while
awaiting trial, his lawyer said.
In court filings, prosecutors acknowledged that Chukharev
was the "least culpable" of seven defendants charged with
helping to operate Liberty Reserve, which authorities say was
used almost exclusively by criminals to process money transfers
connected to drug trafficking, child pornography, computer
hacking and other crimes.
Chukharev was not fully aware of the extent of criminal
conduct linked to Liberty Reserve, prosecutors said, but he
knowingly helped the site evade U.S. licensing requirements that
kept it from the attention of regulators.
He pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiring to
operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," Chukharev told
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York on Friday.
His defense lawyer, Sarah Kunstler, said Chukharev was born
in Uzbekistan, when it was part of the Soviet Union, and fled
with his parents to Costa Rica to escape persecution. At the
time he began working at Liberty Reserve, he believed it to be a
legitimate business, she said.
Prosecutors say Liberty Reserve had more than one million
users who processed 55 million transactions through the site,
laundering more than $6 billion in suspected proceeds from
criminal activity.
Three other defendants, including co-founder Vladimir Kats,
have pleaded guilty in the case, while two others remain
fugitives. The other co-founder, Arthur Budovsky, was extradited
to the United States from Spain in October.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Gunna Dickson)