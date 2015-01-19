WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. National Security
Agency began tapping into North Korean computer networks in
2010, an effort that ultimately helped provide evidence to
persuade the Obama administration that Pyongyang was behind the
cyber attack on Sony Pictures, the New York Times reported on
Sunday.
Citing former U.S. and foreign officials and a National
Security Agency document, the Times said the spy agency was able
to penetrate North Korean systems with the help of South Korea
and other U.S. allies after first tapping into Chinese networks
that connect North Korea to the rest of the world.
The newspaper quoted officials as saying the program grew
into an effort to place malware that could track many networks
and computers used by hackers in North Korea.
Such activity ultimately proved crucial in persuading
President Barack Obama to implicate the North Koreans in the
Sony attack, the officials told the paper.
It was the first time the United States directly accused
another country of a cyber attack of such magnitude on American
soil.
Obama "had no doubt" in this case, a senior U.S. military
official told the Times.
North Korea has described the accusation as "groundless
slander."
Sony's network was crippled by hackers in November as the
company prepared to release "The Interview," a comedy about a
fictional plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The attack was followed by online leaks of unreleased movies and
emails that caused embarrassment to executives and Hollywood
personalities.
U.S. officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)