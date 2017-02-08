Feb 8 A Maryland man who worked as a National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Harold Thomas Martin, 52, faces 20 criminal counts, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Martin had been taken into custody last August. A U.S. official has said Martin worked for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, the consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the NSA's vast collection of metadata in 2013. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)