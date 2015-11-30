By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation has used a secretive authority to compel Internet
and telecommunications firms to hand over customer data
including an individual's complete web browsing history and
records of all online purchases, a court filing released Monday
shows.
The documents are believed to be the first time the
government has provided details of its so-called national
security letters, which are used by the FBI to conduct
electronic surveillance without the need for court approval.
The filing made public Monday was the result of an
11-year-old legal battle waged by Nicholas Merrill, founder of
Calyx Internet Access, a hosted service provider, who refused to
comply with a national security letter (NSL) he received in
2004.
Merrill told Reuters the release was significant "because
the public deserves to know how the government is gathering
information without warrants on Americans who are not even
suspected of a crime."
National security letters have been available as a law
enforcement tool since the 1970s, but their frequency and
breadth expanded dramatically under the USA Patriot Act, which
was passed shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. They are
almost always accompanied by an open-ended gag order barring
companies from disclosing the contents of the demand for
customer data.
A federal court ruled earlier this year that the gag on
Merrill's NSL should be lifted.
Merrill's challenge also disclosed that the FBI may use NSLs
to gain IP addresses on everyone a suspect has corresponded with
and cell-site location information. The FBI said in the court
filings it no longer used NSLs for location information.
The secretive orders have long drawn the ire of tech
companies and privacy advocates, who argue NSLs allow the
government to snoop on user content without appropriate judicial
oversight or transparency.
Last year, the Obama administration announced it would
permit Internet companies to disclose more about the number of
NSLs they receive. But they can still only provide a range such
as between 0 and 999 requests, or between 1,000 and 1,999.
Twitter has sued in federal court seeking the ability
to publish more details in its semi-annual transparency reports.
Several thousand NSLs are now issued by the FBI every year,
though the agency says it is unaware of the precise number. At
one point that number eclipsed 50,000 letters annually.
The FBI did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Christian Plumb)