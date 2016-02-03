By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives has subpoenaed the U.S. Office of Personnel
Management for documents related to the hacking of the agency's
files that compromised sensitive information of roughly 22
million people, Representative Jason Chaffetz said on Wednesday.
Chaffetz, a Utah Republican who heads the House's oversight
panel, said that Office of Personnel Management acting director
Beth Cobert was not cooperating with his committee's
investigation by failing to produce unredacted versions of
network security guides that were stolen in the data breach.
"Ms. Cobert is not working in good faith with the
committee," Chaffetz said. "I will use all available remedies to
obtain the information needed to conduct a thorough and
meaningful investigation."
An Office of Personnel Management spokesman, when asked
about the subpoena, pointed to written testimony given by the
agency last month stating it "has made every effort to work in
good faith to respond to multiple congressional oversight
requests, including document productions."
The files, which Chaffetz has requested for several months,
were "outdated security documents" seized during the hack,
according to June 2015 testimony by Donna Seymour, the agency's
chief information officer.
The Office of Personnel Management has provided partially
redacted versions of those manuals, which it has said contained
sensitive information about its information technology.
Chaffetz has expressed concern that the manuals could be
used to launch another cyber attack.
The intrusion, which began in 2014 and was disclosed
publicly last year, exposed the names, addresses, Social
Security numbers and other sensitive information for current and
former federal employees and contractors, as well as applicants
for federal jobs and individuals listed on background check
forms.
U.S. officials have privately blamed China for the hacking.
Beijing has denied the allegations, and China's state news
agency has said the breach was carried out by a criminal
enterprise.
Cobert is scheduled on Thursday to testify before a Senate
panel considering her nomination to a four-year term as Office
of Personnel Management chief.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz)