CHICAGO, Sept 29 About 40 percent of payment terminals at U.S. merchants will be ready to accept cards with embedded microchips that reduce fraud by Oct. 1, as required by banks and credit card companies, according to the National Retail Federation.

Credit card companies set the October deadline requiring U.S. consumers to carry the new kind of card and retailers across the nation to upgrade payment terminals. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Bill Rigby)