(Adds comment from lobby group, background)
CHICAGO, Sept 29 The majority of payment
terminals at U.S. merchants will not be ready to accept cards
with embedded microchips aimed at reducing fraud by Oct. 1,
missing a deadline set by banks and credit card companies,
according to the National Retail Federation.
About 40 percent of payment card terminals at U.S.
merchants, a category that includes retailers, taxi drivers and
doctors have been upgraded ahead of Thursday's deadline,
according to the retail industry lobby.
Merchants are spending $30 billion to $35 billion to upgrade
their terminals, the lobby said.
Mallory Duncan, general counsel of the group, said a
shortage of people who are needed to certify payment terminals
was a big reason for the rest of the merchants not immediately
meeting the deadline.
The urgency to meet the new standards, known as EMV, which
stands for Europay, MasterCard and Visa, for merchants stems
from a broader battle over who bears liability for credit card
breaches: retailers or the financial firms that extend the
credit.
Currently, card issuers are generally liable for fraudulent
charges. After the October deadline, if a retailer is not using
a terminal that can read the new cards and a security breach
occurs involving a chip card, the retailer will be liable,
though consumers will still deal with their banks in the event
of a fraudulent charge. If the retailer is ready to accept the
new cards, the card issuer will be liable.
Banks and payment card networks who have pushed retailers to
comply with the deadline have also fallen short in rolling out
chip-enabled cards to customers.
On Monday, the Smart Card Alliance, said over 200 million
chip-enabled payment cards have been issued.
The total number of payment cards in the U.S. stands at
approximately 1.2 billion.
Also, despite a hefty price tag for retailers investing in
these new payment terminals, the switch will only address a
narrow range of security issues, the group said.
U.S. banks and card companies will also not issue personal
identification numbers (PINs) with the new credit cards, an
additional security measure that would render stolen or lost
cards virtually useless. Instead they will stick with the
present system of requiring signatures.
Analysts predict that credit card fraud at brick-and-mortar
retailers will fall after the introduction of chip-enabled
cards, but that online fraud will rise, as has happened in other
countries using the technology.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Bill Rigby,
Bernard Orr)