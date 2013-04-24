By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 23 The computer network on the
U.S. Navy's newest class of coastal warships showed
vulnerabilities in Navy cybersecurity tests, but the issues were
not severe enough to prevent an eight-month deployment to
Singapore, a Navy official said on Tuesday.
A Navy team of computer hacking experts found some
deficiencies when assigned to try to penetrate the network of
the USS Freedom, the lead vessel in the $37 billion Littoral
Combat Ship program, said the official, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
The Freedom arrived in Singapore last week for an
eight-month stay, which its builder, Lockheed Martin Corp.
, hopes will stimulate Asian demand for the fast, agile
and stealthy ships.
"We do these types of inspections across the fleet to find
individual vulnerabilities, as well as fleet-wide trends," said
the official.
Cybersecurity is a major priority for the Navy, which relies
heavily on communications and satellite networks for its weapons
systems and situational awareness.
Defense Department spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea said the
Pentagon's chief weapons test agency addressed "information
assurance vulnerabilities" for the Littoral Combat Ship in an
assessment provided to the Navy.
"The details of that assessment are classified," Elzea said.
The Navy plans to buy 52 of the new LCS warships in coming
years, including some of Lockheed's steel monohull design and
some of an aluminum-hulled LCS trimaran design built by
Australia's Austal. The ships are designed for combat
and other missions in shallower waters close to shore.
Freedom's first operational deployment was in the Caribbean
Sea in 2010, where the ship participated in four drug transport
busts and captured a total of five tons of cocaine.