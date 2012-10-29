By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 29 South Carolina Governor
Nikki Haley sought on Monday to temper the anger and frustration
of state taxpayers left wondering if their personal information
was compromised by recent cyber attacks on computers belonging
to the Department of Revenue.
Some residents also questioned whether state officials took
too long to disclose that as many as 3.6 million Social Security
numbers and 387,000 credit and debit card numbers may have been
exposed to a foreign hacker in the security breach.
State police said on Friday that they had begun an
investigation earlier this month into a series of computer
system breaches that occurred since August, with officials
adding they did not know how much personal information was
obtained by the hacker.
"This wasn't an issue where anyone in state government could
have done something to avoid it," Haley said. "This is a
situation where a sophisticated, intelligent individual got into
a database and is unbelievably creative in how he did it, and
now we're having to deal with it."
Officials urged anyone who had filed a South Carolina tax
return since 1998 to investigate whether their information was
affected. They provided a toll-free number taxpayers could call
to obtain a year of credit and identity theft protection from
Experian, paid with state funds.
But callers said that over the weekend they got busy
signals, recordings, no answer or were on hold a long time.
Those who got through received a code number to use to enroll
online for the theft protection. The number was the same for all
callers.
On Monday, the Republican governor, who had said she wanted
the hacker "slammed against the wall," announced the code number
at a news conference in the state capital of Columbia and told
people they could sign up directly online.
"You don't have to call today. You have until the end of
January 2013 to call and it will be retroactive," said Haley,
who said the hot line had received 455,000 calls and that
154,000 people had signed up for credit protection.
Of the data potentially exposed, all but 16,000 of the
credit card numbers were encrypted, compared to none of the
Social Security numbers, officials said.
The U.S. Social Security Administration says it does encrypt
Social Security numbers and encourages organizations that
maintain the numbers in their systems to consider doing so. But
Haley said the industry standard was that most such numbers are
not encrypted.
It could be weeks before investigators determine what
information was compromised, said Mark Keel, chief of the
state's Law Enforcement Division.
Keel said the decision to wait more than two weeks to
notify the public about the cyber attacks was an investigative
strategy. "By allowing us the time to conduct our investigation,
we believe that this information is better protected than it
would have been otherwise," he said.
Millie See, a retired school teacher who lives in
Charleston, said she and her husband were among those who had
failed to get through on the toll-free number, and she worried
about the consequences.
"If you haven't signed up for protection, it means your
information is still out there and people could use it," she
said. "I think it's shocking when your own state cannot secure
its own records."