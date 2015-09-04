By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 4 A Latvian man pleaded guilty on
Friday to engaging in a scheme to transmit a computer virus that
infected more than a million computers worldwide and caused tens
of millions of dollars in losses.
Deniss Calovskis, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Manhattan to conspiring to commit computer intrusion, admitting
that he had been hired to write some of the computer code that
made the so-called Gozi virus so effective.
"I knew what I was doing was against the law," Calovskis
said in court.
The plea followed Calovskis' extradition in February from
Latvia, where he was arrested in November 2012 and held for 10
months in jail.
Under a plea agreement, Calovskis, who has been in U.S.
custody since his extradition, agreed not to appeal any sentence
of two years in prison or less.
David Bertan, his lawyer, called it an "open question"
whether Calovskis would receive credit for his time in custody
in Latvia. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
The Gozi virus was discovered in 2007. It stole personal
bank account information of computer users while remaining
virtually undetectable.
By the time U.S. authorities announced charges in 2013, more
than a million computers worldwide had been infected, including
at least 40,000 in the United States, over 160 of which belonged
to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The indictment against Calovskis was unsealed in January
2013 as prosecutors announced charges against Nikita Kuzmin, the
virus' Russian creator, and Mihai Ionut Paunescu, a Romanian
accused of running a service that enabled its distribution.
Prosecutors said Kuzmin was the mastermind of the operation,
conceiving of the virus in 2005 and running a business that
rented out the virus to other cyber criminals intent on stealing
money from banks.
Prosecutors said Calovskis, who resided in Riga, Latvia, and
went online as "Miami," helped develop code that increased the
virus' effectiveness by altering the appearance of banks'
websites, tricking victims into divulging their information.
Kuzmin, who was originally arrested in 2010, secretly
pleaded guilty in May 2011 as part of a cooperation agreement
with prosecutors.
Pauneschu was arrested in Romania in December 2012. His
extradition remains pending, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said.
The case is U.S. v. Calovskis, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00487.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)