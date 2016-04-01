March 31 Cyber security experts have found
vulnerabilities in a U.S. State Department system that could
have allowed hackers to alter visa applications or steal data
from the more than half-billion records on file, ABC News
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The department learned after an internal review several
months ago that its Consular Consolidated Database (CCD) was at
risk of being compromised, though no breach had been detected,
the report said. (abcn.ws/1UXjDH3)
The CCD holds current and archived visa records and data,
including names, photos, addresses, biometric data and
identification numbers from the Bureau of Consular Affairs and
is key to processing passport applications for visa applicants
and travelers.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The vulnerabilities stemmed from aging "legacy" computer
systems that comprise the CCD, the report said.
An official associated with the department's efforts to
address the security concerns said a mitigation plan had already
fixed the visa-related vulnerabilities, and further steps were
being taken, ABC News said.
However, the report said other government sources were
skeptical that the CCD's security vulnerabilities had all been
resolved, and there was no defined timeline for fixing them.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)