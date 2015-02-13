WASHINGTON Feb 12 President Barack Obama is set
to announce a new cybersecurity executive order on Friday
designed to encourage companies to share information about cyber
threats, White House cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel
told reporters.
The executive action will kick off a process for setting
standards and security protocols for new private sector-led
"information sharing and analysis organizations" (ISAOs) - hubs
where companies share cyber threat data with each other and with
the Department of Homeland Security.
In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Daniel said
the new executive action could increase support for Obama's
proposed information-sharing legislation that would offer
liability protection to companies participating in ISAOs.
"We believe that by clearly defining what makes for a good
ISAO, that will make tying liability protection to sectoral
organizations easier and more accessible to the public and to
privacy and civil liberties advocates," Daniel said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)