WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Senate Commerce
Committee has written President Barack Obama over concerns that
a recently reported data breach on the White House computer
system might have compromised the personal information of many
Americans.
"Just like any entity that handles personally-identifiable
information, the White House has a responsibility to notify
Americans if the recent, or any future breach, results in a
compromise," the committee chairman, John Thune, said in a
statement on Sunday accompanying the letter.
"If such information has been lost, the White House still
has a responsibility to victims even if it believes the hack was
perpetrated by foreign spies and not cyber thieves," Thune
added.
The White House said last month that a CNN report that
Russian hackers penetrated sensitive parts of the White House
computer system referred to an incident it disclosed last year,
and declined to comment on who was responsible for the breach.
It added that it took immediate measures at the time to
evaluate and mitigate the activity.
Asked about the Commerce Committee letter, White House
National Security Council spokesman Mark Stroh declined to
comment further on the breach, but said: "We have consistently
supported timely notification in the event of data breaches,
consistent with existing federal policy."
Thune in his letter to Obama said that while hackers did not
appear to have accessed classified data, the unclassified
computer system reportedly contained sensitive information such
as schedules, policy discussions and emails, including exchanges
with diplomats.
"This unclassified computer system likely also contains the
personally identifiable information of many Americans," the
South Dakota Republican wrote, noting that people must submit
personal information before being allowed to enter the White
House.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)