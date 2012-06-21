(Adds statement from defense lawyer)
By Emmett Berg
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 A software developer
pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a charge of vehicular
manslaughter in the death of an elderly man he is accused of
recklessly plowing into while bicycling downhill through a San
Francisco intersection.
The case, a rare felony prosecution of a bicycle rider for a
fatal accident, comes amid a 71 percent increase in bike traffic
in San Francisco in the past five years. It also marks the third
instance in which a pedestrian has been killed by a cyclist
during the past year in the Bay Area.
Chris Bucchere, 36, is accused of speeding downhill through
a red light and into an intersection crowded with pedestrians in
the city's Castro District on March 29. He ended up striking
Sutchi Hui, 71, who was crossing the street with his wife and
died of his injuries four days later.
Evidence against Bucchere, who is free on $150,000 bond,
includes several eyewitnesses and a surveillance video that have
helped investigators put his estimated speed at up to 35 miles
per hour (56 kph).
A spokeswoman for District Attorney George Gascon's office,
Stephanie Ong Stillman, said investigators had evidence Bucchere
also ran a number of stop signs on his way downhill to the
intersection where the crash occurred.
Authorities also suspect Bucchere was the author of an
online blog post about the accident in which the cyclist
recalled being "too committed" to stop at the traffic light
before going through it.
"I laid it down and just plowed through the crowded
crosswalk in the least-populated place I could find," the post
said, going on to describe a "river of blood on the asphalt" in
the aftermath of the collision.
The San Francisco Chronicle said Bucchere had been trying to
set a speed record for a popular bike route through that
neighborhood, and an electronic monitoring device on his bike
provided investigators with some of their evidence against him.
In a written statement issued to reporters at the courthouse
on Wednesday, Bucchere's lawyer, Julie Salamon, said her client
"anticipates the day when he may express his deepest condolences
to the Hui family for their tragic loss. But for now, while the
case is ongoing, he will continue to cooperate with the
authorities and to respond responsibly to the charges in court."
Bucchere, who left the courthouse without speaking to
reporters following his 10-minute arraignment, is due back in
court on July 27, when the judge will set a date for a
preliminary hearing.
Stillman said Bucchere was the first bicyclist charged by
Gascon with felony vehicular manslaughter, an offense for which
prosecutors must show gross negligence and is punishable by up
to six years in prison.
In March, cyclist Randolph Ang, 23, pleaded guilty to
misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for running down a
67-year-old woman who died a month later. He was sentenced to
three years' probation and 500 hours of community service.
In a more recent accident, a 92-year-old woman was struck
and killed by a cyclist in a crosswalk near El Cerrito, east of
San Francisco.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)