WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden phoned Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades to discuss work toward a settlement deal on the divided Mediterranean island, the White House said on Friday.

The leaders also discussed talks held on Thursday by Greece, Israel and Cyprus exploring the possibility of building a natural gas pipeline to Europe, the White House said in a statement. Biden also spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the issue on Friday, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)