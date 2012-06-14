LOS ANGELES, June 14 Doctors on Thursday
performed successful open-heart surgery on the 7-year-old boy
who starred as a mini-Darth Vader in a popular Super Bowl
commercial, according to the Los Angeles hospital where he was
treated.
Max Page, who was born with a heart defect called Tetralogy
of Fallot, is expected to remain hospitalized until next week
and be in recovery for another six to eight weeks, said Lorenzo
Benet, a spokesman for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
"The surgery today went well," Dr. Vaughn Starnes, who did
the procedure and is co-director of the heart institute at the
hospital, said in a statement.
"We had to replace his pulmonary valve and we did it without
incident," Starnes said. The surgery took two hours and there
were no complications, he said.
Doctors said the valve replacement surgery had long been
anticipated. Before the procedure, efforts were made to preserve
Max's pulmonary valve but it deteriorated over time.
Max, a young actor who has appeared in soap opera "The Young
and the Restless" and NBC crime show "Prime Suspect," has been
treated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles since he was an
infant. He serves as a junior ambassador for the facility.
On Wednesday, Max spoke to reporters and said he realized he
had to undergo the surgery and so he decided to have a "good
attitude" about it.
In a 2011 Super Bowl advertisement that gained a mass
following on social media, Max wears a Darth Vader outfit and
resembles a pint-sized version of the famous villain from the
"Star Wars" movies.
He tries in vain to use "The Force" to start a household
dryer and rouse a pet dog. Finally, to his surprise, he is able
to start the family's Volkswagen Passat - unaware that his
father actually did it by remote control.
In general, children with Tetralogy of Fallot can enjoy a
largely normal life after surgery, said Dr. Ralph Mosca,
professor in the department of cardiothoracic surgery and
pediatrics at NYU Langone Medical Center.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Eric Walsh)