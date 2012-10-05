By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Oct 4 Actress Daryl Hannah was
arrested in Texas on Thursday after she stood in front of an
earth-moving machine clearing ground for the construction of the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline, her representative said.
The protest took place outside Winnsboro, Texas, about 80
miles (130 km) east of Dallas, said Hannah's agent, Paul Bassis.
Hannah, 51, a longtime environmental activist, was arrested
last year outside the White House in another protest against the
pipeline. The Keystone XL pipeline, a project of TransCanada
Corp, would ship more than half a million barrels a day
of oil sands-derived crude to the Texas Gulf Coast from Canada.
On Thursday, Hannah stood in front of an excavator being
used to clear trees and brush in order to build the pipeline,
Bassis said. Joining her was the site's property owner, Eleanor
Fairchild, 78, whose land was taken by eminent domain for the
project, he said.
"Ms. Hannah and Ms. Fairchild were defending Ms. Fairchild's
property from eminent domain abuse by TransCanada," Bassis said.
A spokeswoman for the Wood County Sheriff's Office said no
officials were available to discuss the incident.
Booking information from the Sheriff's Office said Hannah
was held on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
A representative for TransCanada could not be reached for
comment, but a company statement said the pipeline would be
"safe and reliable."
The southern section of the pipeline - the project Hannah
was protesting - will take oil from the glutted Cushing,
Oklahoma, storage hub to refineries in Texas. President Barack
Obama lent his support to the project, which is being built.
But the northern section of the $7.6 billion project, which
would take crude across the Canadian border into the United
States, was rejected by Obama last year on environmental and
water supply grounds about its route through Nebraska.
TransCanada has reapplied to the State Department for
approval of the full project. The State Department has
jurisdiction because the line would cross a border.
Hannah played the mermaid in the 1984 film "Splash," and
also had roles in films such as "Wall Street" and "Blade
Runner."