NEW YORK Feb 7 Singles looking to find love
online might want to head to Atlanta, which was ranked on
Thursday as the best U.S. city to connect on the web, while
Laredo, in Texas, was considered the worst.
The southern metropolis scored best in the ranking compiled
by Men's Health magazine, which looked at the number of members
of six popular online dating sites in each city and the
percentage of households using online dating services.
"If there are more people out there who are looking for
love, just like they are, that means everybody has a greater
dating pool to work with and to choose from," said Matt Marion,
the executive editor of the magazine.
Denver, came in second in the ranking, followed by San
Diego, Orlando, Florida and San Francisco.
One theory for the high number of dating website members in
Atlanta is that the city is very spread out, which may make it
difficult for people to meet potential partners.
"It can make it hard to connect and break into a social
dating scene," said Marion. "Online dating may help with that.
It is probably true for other cities which are not as densely
populated in a relatively small area like New York City."
Stockton, California, along with Sioux Falls, in South
Dakota, Newark, New Jersey, and Jackson, Mississippi, joined
Laredo among the worst places to find love online.
Marion said Laredo is a smaller city, which could make it
easier to meet people the old fashioned way, through work,
religious and social gatherings, family and friends.
"It shows that years ago what people thought was a fad and
something that would have faded by now is still thriving and a
huge part of how today, in 2013, people try to find somebody,"
Marion said about the popularity of online dating.
